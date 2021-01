It happened on Gypsy Lane near the exit to Route 711

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One man was taken to the hospital after a car hit a utility box in Youngstown Saturday night.

WKBN News spoke to the family on the scene who say one man was taken to the hospital.

They also said the car hit a utility box before it went across an empty lot, stopping by the woods.