1 man injured in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting Saturday night on Youngstown’s south side.

Police responded to calls before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of East Boston Ave.

There were two ambulances and multiple police cars on scene.

According to officials on scene, one man was shot and transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center. It is unknown the extent of the injuries.

Authorities say that the man was shot as he was walking on Market Street and then called for help.

The victim was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

