1 killed in overnight shooting outside of south side Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One is dead and another was hurt after a shooting on Youngstown’s south side overnight.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at Savo Bar and Grille on South Avenue.

Police found one person dead when they got there.

“It was closing time at the bar here,” Capt. Rod Foley said. “There were some shots heard outside. The officer that was actually working here came outside and found two victims here.”

The person who was hurt is being treated at the hospital.

Police said the shooting wasn’t related to anything happening inside the bar.

No one has been arrested.

Police will still be investigating at the scene Tuesday morning, as well as looking for any damage to Savo Bar and Grille.