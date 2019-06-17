Local News

1 killed in Middleton Twp. crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says

Troopers say Hudson R. Thompson, 23, of Negley, was driving

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) -  The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday morning after a man was thrown from his vehicle.

The crash was on State Route 7, north of milepost 18 in Middleton Township just before 1 a.m.

Troopers say Hudson R. Thompson, 23, of Negley, was driving when he struck a mailbox, sign, ditch, embankment and tree, then overturned and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

He was driving a 2017 Ford F-350.

ODOT, Negley Fire Department and EMS assisted.

