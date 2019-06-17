1 killed in Middleton Twp. crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says
MIDDLETOWN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday morning after a man was thrown from his vehicle.
The crash was on State Route 7, north of milepost 18 in Middleton Township just before 1 a.m.
Troopers say Hudson R. Thompson, 23, of Negley, was driving when he struck a mailbox, sign, ditch, embankment and tree, then overturned and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thompson was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
He was driving a 2017 Ford F-350.
ODOT, Negley Fire Department and EMS assisted.
