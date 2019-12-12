1 killed in Lawrence County crash

NORTH BEAVER TWP. Pa. (WYTV) – Troopers say the weather was a factor in a crash that killed one person along Interstate 376 in Lawrence County Wednesday.
The accident happened about 5:25 p.m. on I-376 near the Route 108 exit.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Shawn Preston, 36, of Warrensburg, Missouri, was traveling west on I-376 when lost control on the snow and ice and hit a guardrail.
The SUV overturned multiple times and careened down a steep embankment.
Preston was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.
Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.