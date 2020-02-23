1 killed after vehicle, train crash in Columbiana

It happened at the Elm Street crossing around 1:30 a.m.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – One person has died after a vehicle and a train collided in Columbiana early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Elm Street crossing around 1:30 a.m.

The driver of a Ford Fusion died as a result.

Police are working to positively identify the victim and notify his family.

According to Amtrak, the train was heading from Washington DC to Chicago. There were no reported injuries to the passengers or train crew.

The train was delayed about three hours during the police investigation.