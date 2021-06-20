1 killed after car crashes into pole in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was killed in a fatal car accident that shut down part of a Warren road early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Youngstown Road SE.

State troopers from Ohio State Highway Patrol said the car crashed into a pole.

One person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

A witness who lives nearby by told First News she heard the crash overnight. The witness said she came outside and saw a second car at the scene.

When several people started gathering around the accident, the witness said she told bystanders not to move the passengers.

According to the witness, when the driver of the second car heard people talking about calling the police, they drove off.

Youngstown Road was closed between East Avenue and Laird Avenue but has since reopened.

Warren police are handling the investigation.

