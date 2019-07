The driver of an SUV lost control and went off the road into the woods

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 82 in Brookfield Township.

Crews were called in the early morning hours Wednesday to a rollover crash on Route 82, near Obermiyer Road.

According to the Brookfield Fire Department, an SUV lost control and went off the right side of the road, hitting a highway sign and ended up on its roof about 75 feet into the woods.

The crash is under investigation.