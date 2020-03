Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Continental Lane in Hickory Township.

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Crews battled a fire Tuesday at a mobile home in Lawrence County.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 a.m. to Continental Lane in Hickory Township.

At least one person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.