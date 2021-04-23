1 injured after vehicle crashes into steep ravine in Mercer County

When crews got there, they found two people inside the vehicle, which was stuck between two trees down a steep ravine

(WKBN) – Hermitage and Sharpsville firefighters were called out to an accident where a vehicle went over an embankment in Mercer County Friday morning.

When crews got there, they found two people inside the vehicle, which was lodged between two trees down a steep ravine.

One person could get out on their own, but the other suffered injuries and needed help from first responders.

The second occupant was helped out of the ravine and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

WKBN has reached out to Hermitage Fire Department for more information. Check back for updates.