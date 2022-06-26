SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — One person was injured and sent to the hospital after a high-impact crash in Springfield Township.

It happened Sunday night just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Springfield and Woodworth roads. According to police, one car wrecked down into an embankment into a ditch.

Beaver police, Springfield Fire and Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene. One lane of Woodworth road was closed while crews cleared the accident.

Police said two other people refused treatment at the scene.