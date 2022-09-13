KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent Police Department detained a student following a possible school threat to Kent Roosevelt High School.

Kent police say around 10 a.m. Monday, an officer went to speak to a student who had made a vague threat on social media Sunday night. According to a press release from Kent police, the 15-year-old student was not where he was supposed to be.

At that time, police and school leaders initiated safety procedures, according to Kent law enforcement.

Police found the student in the school library. He was detained. Police say he was not engaged in any threatening behavior at school.

“The Kent Police Department and Kent City Schools take all potential threats very seriously. Exact responses to situations cannot be shared publicly because of safety reasons, but the safety of our students is always our first priority,” police wrote in a statement.

Police say the incident is unrelated to a threat last week in which several schools were locked down after an unknown caller threatened to bring an AK-47 to the elementary school.