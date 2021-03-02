1 hurt in Newton Falls crash after argument involving people in 2 vehicles

One vehicle ended up on its side on S. Canal Street

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – An altercation involving people in two vehicles in Newton Falls sent one person to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

When our reporter arrived in the 3500 block of S. Canal Street around 8 a.m., one vehicle was flipped on its side.

According to reports from the scene, one vehicle ran the other off the road during the argument.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation, while the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Township Police Department were also there to help.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.