YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were hurt Thursday at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown.

A machine malfunction sent one person to the hospital and another person was hurt, but it’s not clear if they sought medical help.

Crews were called to the facility just after 12 p.m.

According to Battalion Chief Jimmy Drummond, the door blew off of a machine injuring the workers.

“We figured one of their extractors that extract oils and stuff out of rags and stuff before they wash them built up a bunch of pressure in the exhaust system, and maintenance is trying to future out exactly how, for some reason, the fumes built up. They are supposed to extract them out of there, but something went wrong and the container that holds them and extracts the stuff exploded and the door came off the front of it,” Drummond said.