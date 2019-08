One person was hurt Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person was hurt Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, just before State Route 46.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one vehicle was involved and one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

No other details about the crash are being released at this time.

One lane of I-80 was closed for a short time as crews worked to clear the debris. All lanes have since reopened.