YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — One person was wounded during a shooting in Youngstown.

It happened about 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Boston Avenue.

Officers were checking a nearby vacant field for evidence and interviewing witnesses. They also entered a nearby vacant house but found nothing.

The victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand, according to investigators.

Police haven’t released further information yet.