COITSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are in the hospital after a crash during a fundraiser motorcycle run Sunday.

Over a hundred motorcyclists were riding in the annual Teddy Foltz Memorial Run Sunday afternoon when a car turned in front of some of the bikers on state Route 616 in Coitsville, near Walker Drive.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two motorcyclists swerved in an effort to avoid crashing into the car but lost control; they were thrown from their bikes.

Three motorcyclists were involved in the accident, and one person was flown to the hospital. Two people were taken via ambulance to the hospital in critical condition; one is in stable condition but with severe injuries, according to troopers. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The accident is under investigation, according to the Canfield post of the highway patrol. It’s not yet known whether charges will be filed.

The memorial run was raising money for the Sojourner House, which helps abused women and children in the area.