YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car rolled into a ditch off I-76 after clipping a semi-truck today. Both were heading eastbound.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

I-76 westbound is currently cut down to one lane around Ohio mile marker 57.