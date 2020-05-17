1 dead in Youngstown rollover crash

It happened on the 3000 block of Shirley Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One man is dead after a two car collision caused one car to rollover into a front yard in Youngstown Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 3000 block of Shirley Road between Aberdeen and Ivanhoe avenues.

Youngstown police say the man in the car that rolled over was pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not been confirmed.

Crews had to work for over an hour to get him out of the car.

At least two other people were transported to the hospital.

We have a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.