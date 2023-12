AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The crash happened Tuesday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 223, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That portion of I-80 will be closed, and drivers should avoid the area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has been called to the scene.

