1 dead from gunshot wound after police investigate 2-car accident in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police found one person with a gunshot wound after they were called out to a two car accident Saturday afternoon.

According to a report, police were called around 2:30 p.m. to a two car accident at Wirt Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

When they arrived, officers found one of the drivers involved in the accident had been shot.

The victim was transported to Mercy health but died due to his wounds.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot somewhere else before traveling northbound on Wirt Blvd. where he lost control and struck another vehicle near Delaware Ave.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

According to police, officers and detectives are canvassing the area in order to find the location where the victim was shot.

Police say any tips leading to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD.