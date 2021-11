FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, Farrell police confirm.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mercer and Indiana avenues.

The road is blocked on Mercer Avenue from Capitol Ct to Patton.

Pennsylvania State Police have been called to do a reconstruction of the accident.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.