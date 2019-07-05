1 dead after rollover crash in Mill Creek Park

A Mill Creek Park officer on patrol saw the car flipped over on the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person is dead after a car accident in Mill Creek Park near Lake Glacier Friday afternoon.

A Mill Creek Park patrol officer found a gray Cadillac flipped over on W. Glacier Drive around 3 p.m.

The coroner arrived around 4:30 p.m. and announced the driver dead at the scene.

There was no one else in the car and police think only one car was involved.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

The Youngstown Police Department is still working to figure out how the crash happened.