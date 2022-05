BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Berlin Center on Monday.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Bedell Road and Route 224.

The motorcycle had two riders. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition by ambulance and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

OSHP, the sheriff’s office, Ellsworth EMS and Berlin Township Fire are on scene.

Route 224 is currently closed while crews clear the scene.