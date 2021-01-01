1 dead after early-morning shootings in Youngstown

Shootings were reported in the 600 block of Almyra Avenue, on the city's south side, and on Eldora Drive, on the city's west side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Police Department is investigating a homicide from overnight on the city’s south side.

According to Captain Brad Blackburn, the shooting happened on the 600 block of Almyra Ave. just after midnight near Glenwood Ave.

A man in his 30s has died.

Blackburn said the victim was not in a home during the shooting but was on the street. YPD is conducting interviews with witnesses to gather more information.

Right now, no arrests have been made, but this is an ongoing investigation between Youngstown detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.

Police are also investigating a second shooting on Eldora Drive, on the city’s west side. We’re working to get more information on that shooting.

