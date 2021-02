It happened near the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person is dead Sunday morning after a crash in Youngstown that happened overnight.

Police say they had to use the “jaws of life” to cut the roof off to get one driver out.

The person driving the other vehicle that was involved in the crash was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.