YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police now say a total of four people were shot early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of an East Midlothian Boulevard nightspot.

One of those victims, a 25-year-old man, has died. A 26-year-old man is in critical condition while two other men, who are 18 and 19, are in stable condition.

A new release from police said the man who was killed was shot multiple times and found in the parking lot about 3:30 a.m. at Vibez, 914 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Witnesses said there was a shoot-out at the location.

The three victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center by private car.

Lt. Mohammad Awad said people at the business followed the victims to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. Awad said the hospital became rowdy, and multiple agencies were called to help control the crowds.

Police are continuing their investigation and confirming witness statements.

This isn’t the first shooting that has happened at this location. In December, police found one man with gunshot wounds in the same bar parking lot.

Youngstown now has 12 homicides. Last year at this time, there were 15 homicides and 31 overall for the year.

A total of 48 people have been shot over the year. Last year, 139 people were shot in Youngstown. This is the fifth mass shooting of the year.