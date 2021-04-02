1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after head-on crash in Mahoning County

Troopers said one of the drivers crossed over the center line

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash in Mahoning County Thursday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 62 near Duck Creek Road in Goshen Township.

Troopers said an SUV went left of center and hit a pick-up truck head on.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV died later at the hospital. That person’s name has not been released. They were not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The truck driver, 49-year-old Lisa Crammer, of Salem, is now in serious condition.