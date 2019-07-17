1 dead, 1 injured in Shenango Twp. shooting

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Lawrence County.

Pennsylvania State Police identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Brian R. Eisenhuth.

Ronald L. Lantz, Jr., age 24, was injured, according to investigators.

Police were called about 1 a.m. Wednesday to Bryson Mill Road on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the two gunshot victims.

Wednesday morning, Trooper James Long said they were continuing to talk to witnesses and people in the neighborhood.

“At this time, it’s still very early. We are still working on gathering as much information as possible. As far as where the shots were fired, that’s still hasn’t exactly been determined. That’s something our forensic unit is working on at this point,” Long said.

Long would not confirm if they have a suspect in custody but said they are working on charges in the case.

Investigators were going through a white pickup truck at the scene and taking pictures.