YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a one-car crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on I-680 southbound on-ramp to SR-711, around exit 3A. The ramps were closed in both directions but have since reopened.

According to a Youngstown Police press release, one person was trapped in the vehicle and died. Another victim was ejected from the vehicle. That victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Youngstown Police, Youngstown fire department and AMR were all on scene.

Our reporter on the scene said the vehicle was flipped and totaled.

The crash is under investigation.