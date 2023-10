(WKBN) – #1 Cochran now owns more local car dealerships.

In a deal finalized Wednesday evening, #1 Cochran purchased Flynn Automotive Group.

This includes The Honda Store and Donnell Ford in Boardman; Power Chevrolet, Buick, GMC in East Liverpool; and Columbiana Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac in Columbiana.

Most of Flynn Auto Group’s employees will join #1 Cochran.

Earlier this year, #1 Cochran bought Sweeney Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Boardman Nissan.