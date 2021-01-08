$1 billion up for grabs between Mega Millions, Powerball drawings

The Mega Millions' drawing is Friday night, while the Powerball is Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mega Millions’ and Powerball lottery ticket sales are through the roof ahead of this weekend’s drawings.

The Mega Millions’ drawing is Friday night, while the Powerball is Saturday.

Between the nation’s two largest lottery jackpots, there is close to $1 billion up for grabs.

Some ticket buyers in Youngstown are already planning on what they’d do with their winnings.

“I’m playing the lottery so I can move back to Alabama,” said Nathan Ross.

“Clear my debt, perfect, possibly help homeless people, people that are in need,” said Reba Murray.

“If I won the lottery, I would give a lot back to the community,” said Sugar Cox.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at an estimated $520 million. The drawing for that is at 11 p.m. tonight.

Powerball’s jackpot is already up to $470 million, and that drawing is at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.