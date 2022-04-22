YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is in custody, and police are looking for another following a drug raid Friday morning on Youngstown’s North Side.

Members of the Valley Law Enforcement Task Force arrested Stephen Johnson at a home on Coronado Avenue.

U.S. Marshals had gone to the home looking for Kevin Clinkscale, but he wasn’t there. A gun and drugs were in plain sight, however, prompting a call to the Task Force, according to investigators.

Agents seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana from the home, as well as half a dozen guns, including a pair of rifles with ammunition, and $14,000 in cash.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Clinkscale.

Agencies involved with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force include the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force, the Mahoning County Drug Task Force, ATF, FBI, Homeland Security, ICE, US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liberty Police, Austintown Police, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Poland Twp. Police, Vienna Twp. Police, Struthers Police, Springfield Twp. Police, Ohio BCI&I and Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Currently, the Youngstown Police Department has no officers assigned to the MVLETF.