A house was searched on N. Walnut Street

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested Thursday following a drug raid in East Palestine.

According to Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, police searched a house in the 400 block of N. Walnut Street where they say they found 10 grams of methamphetamine, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and prescription pills.

James Wiebe was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability.

He is being held in the Columbiana County Jail.