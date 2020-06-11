1 arrested, 1 sought in connection to arson, breaking and entering in Weathersfield Twp.

Police say both men were wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Weathersfield Township are looking for one of two suspects they believe are connected to an arson at a power plant in the township.

Felony warrants were issued for Joshua Davis, of McDonald, and Tommy Murphy, of Youngstown.

Police arrested Davis on Thursday.

Police say both men were wanted for breaking and entering, vandalism and arson at the Gen-On Power Plant on Belmont Avenue.

The damages were discovered by a supervisor who checks on the property weekly back on April 22. A police report says a window was pried open, and an office was ransacked. Windows were busted, and a fire was set in the pump house. A room housing heavy equipment was also damaged.

The plant has been shut down since 2012, according to the report.

Police estimated that the suspects caused thousands of dollars in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weathersfield police at (330) 652-6486 and ask for Det. Sgt. Lowery or Capt. Hodge.