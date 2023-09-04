YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people, including two juveniles, were shot in a drive by shooting on the South Side of Youngstown Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Hillman Street and West Judson Avenue.

According to Youngstown police, a car was sitting at that intersection when another vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the car.

The three victims in the car, one adult and two juveniles, were all shot and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

YPD is still investigating and there are no suspects at this time.