(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that nearly $1.4 million is set to be distributed to fire departments across the state.

Fire Department Equipment Grants will be given to 154 departments in 70 counties. Locally, three departments in Columbiana County, four departments in Mahoning County and three departments in Trumbull County will receive grants.

Columbiana County:

East Palestine Fire Department – $10,000

Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Department – $10,000

Leetonia Fire Department – $8,860

Mahoning County, all for the amount of $10,000 each:

Sebring Fire Department

Green Township Volunteer Fire Department

Milton Township Fire Department

New Middletown Village Fire Department

Trumbull County:

Girard Fire Department – $8,385

Brookfield Township Fire Department – $928.47

McDonald Fire Department – $10,000

The money will be used for protective clothing and other life-saving equipment.