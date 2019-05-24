Local News

'Take a book, share a book': Mini library pops up outside Poland elementary school

It's all part of the Little Free Library non-profit organization

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - There is a new place for people to grab a book to read in Poland.

A "Little Free Library" is now standing in front of Poland Union Elementary School.

Some of Poland's Daisy and Brownie troops put it together using money from their Girl Scout cookie sales.

Anyone can take a book out of the box to read. It's all part of the Little Free Library non-profit organization, which helps to inspire a love of reading.

For more information about the non-profit, visit www.LittleFreeLibrary.org.

