'First Look Friday' at Youngstown Amphitheatre impresses guests Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - The opening of the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre means big things for downtown. City officials said it's an exciting time for Youngstown and that energy was definitely felt for the over 2,000 people who attended "First Look Friday."

Years of work, months of preparation and weeks of anticipation all led up to this.

"The community coming out on a beautiful day in Youngstown, Ohio -- it's awesome," said Eric Ryan, with JAC Management.

A couple thousand people packed the city's newest venue before 7 p.m.

Visitors were able to get an up close and personal feel for all the amp has to offer.

"It's really great. I mean, even the kids are having a blast. She just said, 'Mommy, this is awesome.' We're outside in the grass, there's music, the sun's out, it's perfect," Joey Miller said.

"It looks beautiful. Like I said, the grass is very plush, I must say that, to sit on. But it's good for Youngstown, it's a good experience," Frank Constantino said.

As they listened to a number of local acts, guests strolled the paths, tried some delicious food from local vendors, took in the view of the city and even snapped some signature YTOWN selfies.

"I think it's going to be an Instagram sensation," Ryan said.

There were also some cool giveaways going on, which included limited edition sunglasses and t-shirts courtesy of Youngstown-based Gorilla Joe Printing.

"You know, it's just a good vibe here in downtown and we love being a part of this rebirth that they're doing," John Pontikos said.

The proximity of the venue to the Covelli Centre and the newly-lit Huntington Community Alley connecting the two venues is just part of the plan to drive the downtown economy.

It's something these visitors were very excited to see and want more of.

"Oh, we'll be here. We'll be here for other shows, definitely," Debra Peluso said.

The first official event at the amp will be Saturday's concert with Michael Stanley and the Resonators and Donnie Iris and the Cruisers. Organizers said it's a can't-miss event!

But if it rains, they do have a plan.

"If there ever was a cancellation, obviously, there's refunds at point of purchase for everybody, but it is a rain or shine event," Ryan said. "I tell people, you know, bring a poncho and enjoy it. We have an evacuation plan...that's something we're going to have to deal with out here."

Promoters have already announced the concert lineup at the amp for the summer.