Local nail technician starts YouTube channel of acrylic nail tutorials

For those stuck at home, Chiffon Ford wanted to share her knowledge on YouTube

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nail salons have been closed for a little over a month, so nail technician Chiffon Ford from Austintown decided to take her cosmetology skills to YouTube.

Ford has been practicing new techniques on acrylic nails and recently started a YouTube account called Bombed by Chiffon to teach women how to do their nails from home.

“I want to show people how to do nails or if they’re learning how to do nails, I want to teach them what I know how to do and help people,” she said.

Ford does nails out of her house and once the ban is lifted, she plans to go back to work.