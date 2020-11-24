Local health departments asking residents to stay home, be safe during Thanksgiving weekend

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said their spread is coming from the community, when people let their guards down

(WKBN) – The heads of local health departments implored people to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 as Thanksgiving approaches.

They spoke Tuesday morning about a surge in recent cases and the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said their spread is coming from the community, when people let their guards down.

Tekac was joined by representatives of the Columbiana County Health District and the Trumbull County Combined Health District to speak about the local impact of the virus. They’re hoping that people in the community consider the danger before hosting a holiday gathering.

Mahoning County issued a stay-at-home advisory earlier on Tuesday.

Columbiana County’s Health Commissioner Wes Vins said the county doesn’t have an advisory in place, but he hopes that people will stay at home anyway. The county’s seven-day case average has increased four times over the last four weeks.

Trumbull County is considering such an advisory.

The health departments recommended that people do the following:

Consider an alternative Thanksgiving celebration this year with just members of your own household.

Stay home unless you have to make a necessary trip.

Keep your “close contact bubble” small, which reduces your risk of contracting COVID-19 and the need for quarantine.

Always stay at home when you feel ill.

Wear your mask when you are around others who do not live in your household.

