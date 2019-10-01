33 News at 6

Local Forever 21 at risk of closing as company files for bankruptcy

In the age of online shopping, Forever 21's large footprint in malls has become a challenge for the company

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – Low-price fashion retailer Forever 21 released a list of nearly 180 stores that could close as a result of its bankruptcy filing and a local location is on the list.

The store in the Eastwood Mall in Niles is at risk of closing, listed as one of the company’s least profitable, according to CNBC.

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday.

The company once had more than 800 stores in 57 countries.

In the age of online shopping, Forever 21’s large footprint in malls has become a challenge for the company.

