Local firefighters offer tips for pet safety

Firefighters also suggest that you pet proof your home and familiarize pets with an escape route just in case

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Local fire departments are offering tips on National Pet Safety Day to keep your furry family members safe.

According to the American Kennel Club, an estimated half a million pets are affected by house fires each year and nearly 1,000 fires are accidentally started by pets.

The Girard Fire Department is one of many departments across the Valley who have pet oxygen masks in case they need to help a pet after rescuing them from a fire.

They also offer tips to pet owners.

“If you do leave, make sure your pet, if you crate them, it’s crafted towards an exit. That way, when firemen come in, they know to look closer to the exit. That’s historically where pets end up,” said Captain Luke Grunder.

Firefighters also suggest that you pet proof your home and familiarize pets with an escape route just in case.