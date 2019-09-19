Local departments get $1.5 million to help upgrade to digital radio system

FEMA is helping some local fire departments in Trumbull County upgrade their radio systems

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The federal government is helping some local fire departments in Trumbull County upgrade their radio systems.

The $1.5 million FEMA grant will help the departments in transitioning to the Project 25-compliant digital communication system, specifically the State of Ohio Multi-Agency Radio Communication System.

A total of 24 local departments will receive a portion of the money.

FEMA will cover about $1.3 million of the cost and local departments will provide the remaining $136,872 in local matching funds, or a 10 percent match for each department for the equipment they requested.

Champion Township Fire Department hosted and completed the application that was written for the Trumbull County Fire Chief’s Association.

Departments receiving the grant include: (Source: Champion Twp. Fire Dept.)