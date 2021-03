Yambar did comics such as The Simpsons, Popeye and Mr. Magoo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –– Local writer and comic book artist Chris Yambar died on Saturday.

His wife and agent shared the news on Facebook. He was 59 years old.

Yambar did comics such as The Simpsons, Popeye and Mr. Magoo.

Last year he worked to publish The Yellow Kid.