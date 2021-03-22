Local church deciding whether to rebuild after fire damages 121-year-old building

Campbell's acting fire chief said the fire was able to spread easily because of the building's age

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators say an electrical issue in an outlet may be to blame for a church fire on Sunday in Campbell.

You can see a lot of damage at Jehovah’s House of Prayer Church of God in Christ along Reed Avenue the day after.

Services were going on when the fire started but everyone got out safely.

Smoke was shooting high into the sky when firefighters arrived.

Campbell’s acting fire chief, Greg Rosile, said the church is still figuring out whether it will rebuild.

“There’s roughly $10-15,000 worth of loss on the inside and according to the auditor’s site, the building’s only worth about $11-15,000,” he said.

The chief said Sunday’s fire was able to spread easily because of the building’s age. The building is 121 years old.