Local Catholic church ordered to close plans to fight back

Parish council members of St. Stephen of Hungary are holding two strategy meetings on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – At least one local Catholic church is fighting the Diocese’s order to close it.

Parish council members of St. Stephen of Hungary are holding two strategy meetings on Monday, coming up with a plan to appeal the Bishop’s decision to close the church, along with six others, within the next year.

They also put up a sign outside of the Holy Apostles Parish that reads, “Please pray for us, most importantly, pray WITH us.”

The 27 First News team was not allowed in the meetings. We will speak with church members when they leave the meeting Monday night.

