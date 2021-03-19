Local artist creates sketch of Ed O’Neill’s acting career

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local artist made a sketch drawing of Valley native and Emmy nominated actor Ed’ O’Neill.

Ron Moore, Jr. showed us the finished work. It shows O’Neill at different stages of his acting career.

The drawing took Moore about 100 hours to complete.

While he’s never met O’Neill, he wants to use this sketch and sell printed copies of it to raise money for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“I just want to do my part to make sure that my neighbors, my friends, my fellow citizens are fed,” Moore said. “Here in the United States, no one should go hungry.”

Copies of the sketch will be sold at $50 and $100.

Moore is known for creating works of art to depict local tragedies, triumphs and people of the Valley.