Local amateur radio group celebrates 100 years of service

The group held its annual field day at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield on Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A group that helps out during severe weather is celebrating 100 years of service this year.

The Mahoning Valley Radio Association has been around since 1919, communicating with people around the world.

The group held its annual field day at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield on Saturday.

They were practicing their emergency preparedness. During times of severe weather like tornadoes, they become an important tool for passing along information.

“What we have relies on none of the infrastructure. The towers, the cell system, the phone lines, satellites. We don’t rely on anything. We talk from one radio to another radio,” said member Frank Sole.

There are three amateur radio clubs in the area with about 150 members. There are also about 300 licensed amateur radio operators in the area.

If you want to check out what they do, the group will also be at the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm Sunday at 2 p.m.