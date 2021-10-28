Local adult day center provides fun for Valley’s seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties offers many different services for adults with disabilities, as well as the adult and senior citizens community as a whole.

First News learned more about their program that helps out seniors.

“I like it here, I love it here. If anybody is home, and they wanna come here, come on down,” said Newton Falls resident Tomas Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, dressed up for Halloween, shared his love and excitement for the Easterseals Adult Day Center.

The program ended back in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and just started up again this September.

“I think as we reopened our adult day center, it gives them the chance to come out and be around people again in a safe environment,” said RN supervisor Mandy Danko.

Danko said it’s great to see seniors interacting with each other again. Many of the seniors said it felt like their walls were closing in on them at home.

“It feels like you are human again,” Rodriguez said. “Because you’re not cooped up in a sardine can…reference to your house…and you’re free to go around and meet nice people, sit around, have lunch.”

The program runs Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Each day’s schedule consists of a hot meal, various activities, and, most importantly, friendly interactions. Thursday was an extra special day as they played a client favorite: Halloween bingo.

“Favorite thing to do … is that right there: playing bingo,” Rodriguez said.

All of the seniors said they love the comradery that the center offers.

“If anybody else is home bound like I was and they want some interaction with other adults, this is a wonderful place to come,” said Struthers resident Shirley Seymour.

Now to make this program even more accessible, Easterseals provides transportation to and from their center each day.

The supervisor and the seniors all agree that the Easterseals Adult Day Center is a wonderful place to spend time and to make friends. They have plenty of spots available for new clients to join them as well.

Some of the services the staff provide include: breakfast, lunch and snack with options for those with dietary restrictions; physical and speech therapy; occupational therapy; and scheduled outings and entertainment.